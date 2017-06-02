Prison officer culpable homicide trial ends

The trial of a 42-year-old Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officer accused of negligent driving, following a road accident, which resulted in the death of two of his superiors at Boterekwa in Shurugwi, ended yesterday with the investigating officer testifying.

By Stephen Chadenga

Gweru magistrate, Shotgame Musaiona said he would deliver judgment in the matter on June 13.

Mashonganyika Mashonganyika, who was driving the prison vehicle when the accident occurred, faces charges of culpable homicide.

The accident, which occurred in the mining town last September, claimed the lives of ZPCS officer-in-charge for Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo, Superintendent Hapson Sithole and senior prison officer, Kuzonyei Munyaradzi.

Sithole and Munyaradzi were on their way to Ntabazinduna for a funeral parade of the late retired Deputy Commissioner-General Rhodes Moyo.

The State alleges that Mashonganyika “failed to keep a proper lookout under the circumstances, stop or act reasonably when the accident or collision seemed imminent and that he was travelling at an excessive speed in the circumstances”.

The court heard that on September 10, 2016 at around 7am, the accused was driving a Mazda BT-50 vehicle along the Zvishavane-Gweru Road with nine passengers on board.

“As a result of the accident, three passengers were injured — Cleopas Mhlanga, a Mandimutsira and Chirambadare Duvai — while two died on the spot — Happison Sithole and Kuzonyei Munyaradzi,” the court heard.

Two postmortem reports and three medical reports were produced in court as exhibits.

