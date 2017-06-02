MDC-T women’s assembly targets 500 000 new voters

THE MDC-T women’s assembly has launched an ambitious door-to-door voter registration campaign in Harare, targeting at least 500 000 new potential voters ahead of next year’s general elections.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The women’s wing provincial spokesperson, Maud Chinyerere, yesterday said the programme targeted all constituencies in the capital.

“Women are the drivers of social progress and change. Therefore, this campaign seeks to encourage all women to spread the word of voter registration and the actual voting to their husbands, siblings and children who are 18 years of age and above,” she said.

“The women’s assembly in Harare is targeting up to 500 000 women voters after the completion of the voter registration process. This will be done for a period of one month and on weekends only.”

MDC-T youth have been conducting similar door-to-door campaigns since the beginning of this year after it emerged that young people generally do not participate in national programmes, particularly elections.

MDC-T youth leader, Happymore Chidziva said they were targeting at least two million young people in their ongoing campaign.

“The campaign that we have launched is aimed at recruiting more than two million youth for the next election. The youth are working tirelessly to knock sense into the electorate and we are aware that Zanu PF and its 93-year-old dictator (President Robert Mugabe) are in panic mode. They cannot connect with the youth,” he said.

Party spokesperson, Obert Gutu said the youth campaign programme had been well received, especially in rural areas.

“The door-to-door campaign is going on extremely well throughout the length and breadth of the country. In the rural areas, we have penetrated right down to the remotest parts of Zimbabwe and the people are very excited and pleased to hear the MDC message of hope and transformation for the country. In a free and fair election, we are guaranteed of sweeping to a resounding and crushing victory,” Gutu said.

Like this: Like Loading...