Man pours sugar into rival’s engine

Tendai Gukutikwa Court Correspondent

A DANGAMVURA man has been hauled before the courts facing malicious damage to property charges after he allegedly poured sugar into the engine of a vehicle belonging to his rival.

Alexander Murape (29) denied the charges when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura last Thursday. He is accused of contravening Section 140 (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Public Prosecutor, Mr Fletcher Karombe represented the State. The State alleged that on May 23 at around 5am, Murape went to Area 12 Car Park in Dangamvura where the complainant, Mr Knowledge Chipayi, parked his commuter omnibus. At the car park, the suspect is alleged to have approached the security guard who was on duty — John Mangozho — and told him that he had been sent by the complainant to refill oil in the engine.

He was escorted by Mangozho to the vehicle where he is alleged to have poured a mixture of oil and sugar into the engine. Murape was granted $50 bail and was remanded out of custody to June 7.

The value of the damage caused to the engine is $1 000. In his defence, Murape insisted that he had not poured the mixture of oil and sugar into Mr Chipayi’s vehicle engine. “Your Worship, it was not me and I dot even know where these charges are coming from,” he insisted.

