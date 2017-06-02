Couple fights over prophetic charms

Anesu Kurebwaseka Court Reporter

A COUPLE from Mutare’s medium-density suburb of Yeovil recently fought over suspected lucky charms discovered by the wife on their doorstep.

America Fashitudu(48)was convicted on his own guilty plea when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Innocent Bepura this week for contravening Section 3(1) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:16. He was fined $50 to be paid by June 20, failure to do so will result in him being jailed 10 days. He was also warned against using use violence in solving problems. Mr Bepura also told him that his wife, Alista Nyakuzinga (46), has a right to know what happens at their house and if need be, they should consult prophetic healers together to avoid such disputes.

Prosecuting, Mr Fletcher Karombe, said on May 29, at around 6am, Fashitudu visited his mother who was not feeling well and admitted at St Joseph’s Mission Hospital. He left his wife at their home in Yeovil. Mr Karombe said Nyakuzinga woke up do her chores and while she was sweeping she noticed some ashes under the doormat.

She applied some salt as a way of rendering the charms useless. When Fashitudu returned, Nyakuzinga asked him if he knew anything about the ashes at their doorstep. This did not go well with Fashitudu who assaulted Nyakuzinga all over her body.

The assault only stopped after one of their neighbors intervened. When Mr Bepura asked him why he went mad after being asked about the charms, he said: “She had no right to question me about the charms. She had to remain quiet because a prophet gave me the charms.”

Like this: Like Loading...