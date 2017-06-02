Manicaland College of Applied Science takes shape

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

STUDENTS at Manicaland College of Applied Sciences must benefit from the vast mineral resources in the province in augmenting value addition and beneficiation of minerals being mined in Manicaland, a Government Minister has said.

Minister for State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Cde Mandi Chimene, said this while addressing delegates during her tour and assessment of progress at the Manicaland College of Applied Sciences Fernhill campus yesterday (Thursday). “I am impressed with the progress that we have made from the time it was announced that there should be Manicaland College of Applied Sciences up until now. People have done their best to see this project come to fruition.

“I now wish that the process to see this institution stand alone be expedited. We are grateful to the work that has been done by the Midlands State University in helping this university grow, but in the same breadth we also wish to see this university being weaned and stand alone as a matter of urgency. “It is imperative that we have students at Manicaland College of Applied Sciences benefit from the vast mineral resources in the province in augmenting value addition and beneficiation of minerals being mined in Manicaland. We want to have diamond mining, cutting and polishing being done here in Manicaland as well as the processing of other minerals. That can easily be achieved if we make use of the graduates from this institution,:” said Cde Chimene.

The Manicaland College of Applied Sciences currently offers programmes under four faculties – Chemical Sciences, Mining Sciences, Forestry and Agricultural Sciences – with degree programmes such as the Bachelors Degree of Engineering in Mining and Mineral Processing (Hon) and Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical and Processing (Hon).

The institution is intended to be multi-campus in nature initially starting with the Fernhill Campus in Mutare and then the Springs/Howick Farm Campus in Headlands, Nyanga Barracks and Chipinge.

