Zapu mourns ‘sell-out’ hero Ndlovu

ZAPU has branded the late Zanu PF central committee member and former PF-Zapu national chairman, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, a sell-out, who abandoned his cadres when they pulled out of the ruling party in 2008.

BY SILAS NKALA

In a message of condolences on Tuesday, Zapu acknowledged that despite his perceived political shortcomings, Ndlovu played a significant role in the country’s liberation struggle.

“Zapu conveys condolences to the family and nation at large for a man who played a role in the liberation of the country,” the party said.

Ndlovu, who succumbed to prostate cancer at his daughter’s home in Suburbs, Bulawayo on Monday, was declared a national hero and is expected to be buried at the Heroes Acre on Saturday.

“After independence, Ndlovu remained in the party leadership structures until he was co-opted as the national chairman of Zapu just before the signing of the infamous Unity Accord of 1987 following Zanu PF’s annihilation of Zapu and its structures from 1982 to 1987,” Zapu said.

“Zapu will always remember Naison Ndlovu as one of the few former Zapu cadres, who felt too comfortable in Zanu PF when Zapu structures pulled out in 2008/9.

Zapu is saddened by the fact that a senior member of the party failed to follow what the lower structures demanded, let alone see anything wrong with the so called Unity Accord that practically-disadvantaged former Zapu members, who are predominant in Matabeleland.”

Dumiso Dabengwa led the pull out of Zapu from the Unity Accord, accusing Zanu PF leader President Robert Mugabe of failing to fulfil terms of the Unity Accord.

Zapu said Ndlovu’s loyalty with the ruling party did not help his cause, as he was dumped in the twilight of his life, when he was denied the vice-presidency in 2014.

“Zapu notes with regret that despite Ndlovu turning his back on his own in Zapu and dancing with Zanu PF, the party and government neglected his welfare in his last days, as noted by his wife, who once complained in the media,” the party continued.

“It is saddening that he did not find time to introspect and interrogate his position in the face of blatant marginalisation (of the Matabeleland region), under the so-called Unity Accord, of the constituency that made him the man he is regarded today, that is Zapu.”

