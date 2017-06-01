Nkosana Moyo keeps nation guessing on presidential bid

FORMER Industry and International Trade minister Nkosana Moyo has said he is yet to make a decision on whether to join the 2018 presidential race despite widespread calls for him to stand.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

There have been several social media campaigns endorsing Moyo’s candidature recently and yesterday a number of what seemed like campaign posters were shared widely.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Moyo said it was citizens behind the campaign, but he would only make his decision at a later stage.

“Clearly those are citizens’ views. I think citizens are behind that campaign,” he said.

“As I have said repeatedly, I shall decide and that decision will be communicated by the end of next month.”

Moyo is emerging as a potential candidate to vie for the Presidency in next year’s harmonised elections.

In some of the social media campaigns, Moyo is described as a person who can fix the country’s battered economy.

Early this month, Moyo, who quit government in a huff in 2001, reiterated that he was yet to make a decision on whether to stand in the 2018 elections at the United States Embassy’s Food For Thought discussion.

Early this year, he spurned an invitation to lead the opposition Zimbabwe People First, following the unceremonious departure of its founder, Joice Mujuru.

