Teenager cheats jail over endangered bird species

A GLEN VIEW teenager was yesterday spared a jail term for illegal possession of the endangered fish eagle, locally known as the Zimbabwe Bird.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Takudzwa Brandon Gwatidzo walked away with a wholly suspended 24-month jail sentence following his conviction by Harare provincial magistrate, Lazini Ncube.

Gwatidzo, who pleaded guilty to the charge through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, attracted the court’s sympathy when he said he was arrested while contemplating to take the bird for safekeeping at Chivero Wildlife Centre.

He said the bird, which appeared hungry and tired, flew into his home and he instructed his younger brother to give it something to eat, after which he went to a birdlife sanctuary with the intention of handing it over, but the latter declined to accept it and referred him to Chivero Wildlife Centre.

The teenager was arrested on May 15 by detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit after being found in illegal possession of the endangered bird species. The fish eagle, valued at $1 000, was left in the custody of officials at the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.

