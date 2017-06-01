Residents threaten to take local authority head-on over rates

PLUMTREE residents have threatened to take their local authority head-on after the latter recently resolved to force them to pay fixed charges of $23 and $16 for low and high-density suburbs, respectively, before they could be allowed to buy new water vouchers for their prepaid meters.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

On Saturday, the residents met at Dingumuzi Hall and resolved to fight the council resolution, which they described as unconstitutional.

The meeting, organised by the Plumtree Combined Residents’ and Development Association (PCRADA), also resolved to protest against compulsory installation of prepaid water meters in residential areas.

“People said all those prepaid water meters put without consultations must be removed, for example, George Silundika and other places. People resolved to hold a peaceful demonstration if council rejects their demands. The date for the demonstration to be set on June 3, 2017,” PCRADA said in a statement.

“It was agreed by the house in this very meeting that each household pays 50 cents towards PCRADA to engage a lawyer to represent residents (if need arises).”

They also resolved to fight corruption and nepotism with the local authority.

“Nepotism must be stopped by our local authority management. Since most senior workers are related somehow, for a person now to be employed, he/she must have a relative within. And that makes them fair to blame each other when corruption is discovered even when someone does not perform his/her job well,” they said.

“The residents recommended that the job for housing and finance directors must be taken by someone who has not been employed in the Plumtree Town Council. Residents expect a change in management so that there may be new improvements in service delivery.”

Efforts to contact Plumtree town secretary, Davis Dumezweni Luthe, for a comment were fruitless, as he was said to be out of his office.

Like this: Like Loading...