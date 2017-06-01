All set for World Blood Donor Day commemorations

ALL is set for the 2017 World Blood Donor Day commemorations to be held on June 14 with activities lined up for the whole month, the National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has said.

By Vanessa Gonye

NBSZ public affairs manager, Esther Masunda yesterday told NewsDay today would see the launch of the Zimbabwe World Blood Donor Campaign.

“This marks the month of June as the Blood Donor Month prior to the main celebrations on the 14th, where all the five centres — namely Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo and Mutare — will take part,” she said.

A number of activities have been lined up for the commemorations among them an open day, where people can walk into various centres countrywide and make blood donations and get tested.

Masunda called on the public to support the organisation in its blood donation campaigns and also take part in activities lined up throughout the month.

“We are mainly targeting the 16 to 65 age group, weighing above 65kg for blood donations and in this regard we are inviting members of the public to visit our centres around the country and help save lives. We are also encouraging young people to donate blood,” she said.

The NBSZ is targeting at least 6 800 units of blood for the month of June.

