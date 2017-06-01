Fraudulent Gweru teacher fined $100

A TEACHER at Matinunura High School in Gweru has been fined $100 for pocketing $250 paid by students as tuition fees.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Josias Musindo, a music teacher at the school, committed the offence in October last year after being asked to relieve the accounts clerk and collect fees from students.

After collecting the money, Musindo made false entries in the school’s receipt books and converted the money to his own use instead of handing it over to the bursar. A whistleblower alerted school authorities, who discovered that five students had been issued with fake receipts.

The matter was then reported to the police, culminating in Musindo’s arrest. Presiding magistrate, Shortgame Musaiona slapped him with a wholly-suspended three-month jail term on condition he pays the $100 fine and $250 restitution to the school.

