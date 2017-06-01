Local expertise key to rural electrification

THERE is need to harness local skills in the manufacture of energy equipment in order to realise the successful implementation of the Rural Electrification Programme, Energy and Power Development minister Samuel Undenge has said.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

Speaking at a Zimbabwe rural energy master plan stakeholders’ workshop in Harare yesterday, Undenge revealed that there was just a 21% electrification rate usage for rural areas, creating a vacuum, which could be filled by manufacturers of sustainable energy equipment.

“With the 21% electrification rate for rural areas and negligible uptake of other forms of energy, there is scope and, therefore, justification for local manufacture of energy equipment,” he said.

Undenge said there was need for local engineering skills and expertise, which had been necessitated by sprouting technologies.

“The decision to manufacture locally and the need for local engineering solutions on new grid connected solar power plants, the unfamiliar technologies such as wind and geothermal, point to the urgent need to develop new skills in the country. Sustainable energy supply to rural areas is based on sustainable supply of durable locally manufactured equipment,” he said.

Zimbabwe has been importing expertise in infrastructural development, with Chinese companies at the forefront in winning several contracts and critics have argued that the hired skills and knowledge is in abundance locally.

Undenge emphasised the need to rope in local research institutions in order to set technical standards to suit the local context.

“The nexus between the need to develop capacity and to nurture skilled human capital that will produce durable equipment and the need to involve our research institutions in both endeavours should not be missed. We need our research institutions to indigenise these technical standards (foreign) to suit the local context,” he said.

The rural energy master plan was produced by consultants over a period of 29 months and it will help in the implementation of rural electrification projects in a planned and systematic way.

Chairman of the Rural Electrification Fund, Willard Chiwewe expressed gratitude to stakeholders, who were involved in its creation.

“I am happy to note that all the phases were successfully carried out as planned and at each of these phases we came to you for your support in different ways which was invaluable to taking us to where we are today,” he said.

