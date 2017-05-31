MDC-T orders Bulawayo mayor to sell second car

THE MDC-T’s Bulawayo provincial executive has ordered the city’s mayor, Martin Moyo to dispose of the second mayoral car he received recently to avoid attracting negative publicity and confrontations with residents.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Moyo has been accused of double dipping after he recently received a second mayoral car, a Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $65 000, shortly after taking delivery of another official vehicle, a Mercedes Benz GLE 250 valued at $118 000.

It has since emerged that council ordered the Chevrolet while awaiting government approval to purchase the Benz, which was, however, delivered earlier.

The MDC-T Bulawayo provincial executive was not amused and last Thursday summoned Moyo and Bulawayo councillors and ordered them to sell the second mayoral vehicle and channel the money towards improving service delivery.

Acting provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Sibanda confirmed the resolution yesterday, adding the meeting was chaired by MDC-T provincial chairperson, Gift Banda.

“Following an outcry from residents, it was resolved (during the meeting) that the council must let the mayor use the Benz G Class as part of his working conditions, but park the Trailblazer forthwith so that it can be sold and its proceeds used for service provision,” Sibanda said.

“It was thought to be very expensive for the poor council to spend $118 000 for the G Class Benz and a further $65 000 for the Trailblazer.

“The MDC-T is a social democratic party, which requires decisions, resolutions and projects by the council to be pro-poor and people-oriented. Our councillors and administration must put people first and themselves last.”

He urged the local authority to avoid splurging on expensive cars, when most of the city’s residents were unemployed and the economy was malfunctioning.

“There must be a difference between MDC-T and Zanu PF, as the latter is known for killing the economy with its corrupt DNA.”

The purchase of the two mayoral vehicles torched off a storm, with the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) accusing councillors of engaging in a wealth accumulation rush before leaving the local authority.

