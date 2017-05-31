Minister wins $25,9k equipment hire case

THE High Court has ruled in favour of Macro-Economic Planning minister Obert Mpofu’s company, Maminza Transport, and ordered a Bulawayo firm which had hired the latter’s construction equipment to pay the required $25 900 hiring fees.

BY SILAS NKALA

The ruling was made by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere after Maminza Transport dragged Contract Hauliers (Pvt) Limited and Impact Agencies to court over the arrears.

“It is ordered that the second defendant (Impact Agencies) pays the sum of $25 991,31 to the plaintiff, together with interest thereon calculated at 5% per annum from April 29 2016 to date of payment,” Bere ruled.

“The second defendant be and is hereby ordered to pay the costs of suit.”

In summons filed at the High Court last month, Maminza Transport accused Impact Agencies of refusing to pay for the front-end loader hired from Mpofu’s firm between February and April last year.

The parties had agreed on a rate of $71,50 per hour for 60 days, but Impact Agencies later refused to pay the money after being presented with an invoice of $25 991,31.

“The plaintiff presented an invoice of $25 991,31 to the first defendant (Contract Hauliers (Pvt) Limited), but the first defendant has failed, refused and/or neglected to pay. Upon being served with a letter of demand, the first defendant insinuated that the front-end loader was used by the second defendant (Impact Agencies (Pvt) Limited),” the declaration read.

“The second defendant has neither confirmed nor refused the allegations.”

