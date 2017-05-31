Glen View cop killer families ‘struggling to cope’

FAMILIES of three MDC-T activists who are incarcerated at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison for killing a police officer in Glen View 3 in 2011 say they are struggling to cope without their jailed relatives.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

This was revealed during visitations by members of the MDC-T welfare department led by Concillia Chinanzvavana and the Concerned Citizens Support Network of Zimbabwe (CCSNZ), which was giving out food hampers to the families.

The three MDC-T activists — Tungamirai Madzokere, Yvonne Musarurwa and Last Maengahama — are each serving 20 years in jail for the death of Police Inspector Petros Mutedza.

CCSNZ also pledged to pay school fees for the children of the activists.

“Since last year in September, we are struggling to make ends meet. The biggest challenge I started to face was that the children failed to accept the fact that their father was jailed,” Maengahama’s wife, Georgina, said.

“The challenge of explaining all this to children is overwhelming. This is worsened by the fact that the children are not allowed to visit their father at Chikurubi so that they will understand. I only have to carry messages.”

She added: “The family is now staying away because of fear. Right now, I am alone. No one is willing to come in because of fear. At Chikurubi, I think I need about $50 to $60 to buy the stuff that is required there and this is twice a month. It’s difficult for me to be a mother under the circumstances. I am leaving everything to God. He is the answer.”

Georgina said although the lawyers did their best to defend the case, she, however, felt more needed to be done so that all the three activists would be freed.

She said within MDC-T, some officials seemed to have lost interest following the 2014 split.

The other two families chronicled how they were also struggling, while thanking CCSNZ for the gesture.

Chinanzvavana thanked the organisation for the support, adding the bigger war was not for the family alone, but the entire nation, which was seeking a new Zimbabwe.

CCSNZ representative Assan Mtembo said they would give monthly groceries to the families as well as paying school fees for the children.

He said CCSNZ was apolitical, but only sought to help families of politically-motivated persecution.

