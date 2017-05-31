Beitbridge hosts Makandiwa, Tuku

BEITBRIDGE Town will this weekend host two Harare superstars, each expected to draw a large crowd.

By Own Correspondent

One is a preacher and the other plays Afro-pop music.

Evangelist and self-proclaimed prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa, head and founder of United Family International Church, will be the first to descend on the border town on June 1 on a four-day tour.

Three days later, the small border town will host the grandee of Zimbabwe music, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and his Black Spirits Band.

Makandiwa, who will be accompanied by his wife Ruth, is expected to officially open the Believers Kingdom Light Church building in the border town.

The church is run by Savious Muleya.

Tuku, who returns to Beitbridge after a long absence, is scheduled to play at Pagomba Cafe.

According to banners on display at various points in the town, Tuku is expected to share the stage with Peter Moyo, the son of the late sungura artiste Tongai.

On the other hand, Makandiwa’s four-day programme includes a $100 dinner and business seminar to be held at the Mammoth Church and Event Centre at Mashakada Complex in Beitbridge.

