Chimbetu up for $800 maintenance arrears again

BARELY two months after appearing in court over maintenance default, popular Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu was yesterday back at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with failing to pay $800 maintenance for the upkeep of his two minor children.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chimbetu (35), who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was released out of custody to June 8 for trial on $50 bail by Harare magistrate Aniah Ndiraya.

The complainant in the matter is Chimbetu’s former wife Marygold Rutendo Mutemasango.

Allegations are that on December 19 last year at the Harare Civil Court, Chimbetu was ordered to pay $800 every month as maintenance fees towards the upkeep of his two minor children Simeon and Sulumani Junior.

It is alleged the money was supposed to be paid with effect from December 31 and he was also ordered to deposit the money into Mutemasango’s bank account.

Chimbetu is, however, alleged to have defaulted in paying the maintenance fee for April this year, leading to Mutemasango reporting the matter to the police.

In March this year, Chimbetu was arrested again after defaulting to pay $1 600 maintenance arrears. However, the matter was withdrawn after plea when Chimbetu settled the debt.

Devoted Gwashavanhu-Nyagano prosecuted for the State.

Like this: Like Loading...