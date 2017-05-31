Zupco demands $972 323 refund from Pioneer

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has dragged Packhorse Services (Pvt) Ltd, t/a Pioneer Motor Company, to the High Court claiming refund of $972 323 for buses sold to the government in 2003 after it emerged the actual supplier was Scania South Africa.

BY CHARLES LAITON

According to the court papers, when Pioneer issued summons against Zupco for the recovery of the outstanding payment together with costs, collection commission and interest, it filed the litigation in its own capacity and not as Scania South Africa’s agent.

However, despite Zupco’s defence in the High Court, Justice Charles Hungwe ruled in favour of Pioneer and ordered the parastatal to pay the claimed amount, which judgment was later overturned by the Supreme Court.

On Friday last week, through its lawyers Magwaliba and Kwirira Legal Practitioners, Zupco filed a court application seeking to compel Pioneer to refund the paid cash.

“This is an application for the recovery of the sum of $972 323 together with interest at the rate of 5% per annum which was paid by the applicant (Zupco) to the respondent (Pioneer Motor Company) . . . in terms of the agreement, the amount is now due and payable,” Zupco chief executive officer Clifford Muwoni said in his founding affidavit.

“In certain proceedings instituted in the High Court . . . the applicant (Zupco) was sued by the respondent (Pioneer) for the payment of the sum of $763 068 together with costs, collection commission and interest. The respondent (Pioneer) in those proceedings purported to have been the seller of certain buses purchased by the applicant in the past. It claimed the payment as the balance of the purchase price outstanding.”

Muwoni said during the proceedings, Zupco defended the claim on the grounds that Pioneer never sold any buses to it and was, therefore, not entitled to any payment since it had only been involved in the negotiations as Scania South Africa’s agent, but the court dismissed its assertion.

“In the judgment, the Supreme Court held that the respondent (Pioneer) had no right to sue in terms of an agreement which had been entered into by Scania (Pvt) Ltd as the seller of certain buses and the applicant (Zupco) as the purchaser. The sum claimed as the balance of the purchase price was, therefore, not due to the respondent,” Muwoni said.

“When the respondent received the payments in terms of the deed of settlement, it was not doing so in terms of its agency relationship with Scania. It sued in its own right, claiming to be the seller and received the payments as a principal.”

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...