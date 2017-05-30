Parly committee probes not witch hunts: Apnac

THE African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (Apnac) has urged the Executive to be more tolerant and stop regarding probes by the parliamentary committees as “witch-hunts”.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

In a statement, Apnac chairperson James Maridadi said the organisation was happy with the efforts of various committees to expose the rot in public institutions.

“Apnac Zimbabwe wishes to place it on record that the parliamentary committee probes are not a witch-hunt, but a system of public accountability enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Apnac Zimbabwe urges all those invited by parliamentary committees to give oral evidence to co-operate, as they are compelled by the Constitution to so co-operate.”

The parliamentarians’ anti-corruption body lauded the Parliamentary Committee on Youth for its probe into the Youth Development Fund, saying it was being done in a fearless manner.

“Apnac wishes to announce that it is encouraged by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youth’s continued and relentless probe of the corruption and fraud that characterised the selection, allocation and disbursement of the $40 million Youth Development Fund,” the body continued.

“The chapter cherishes the transparent, non-partisan and fearless manner in which the probe is being conducted and reiterates its call on the Executive arm of the State to bring to justice all those found on the wrong side of the law.”

The Apnac statement came amid reports that Transport portfolio committee chairperson, Dexter Nduna (Chegutu West MP) and his Youth committee counterpart, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, were being hounded by Cabinet ministers angered by their investigations.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda last week confirmed that some committee chairpersons were now living in fear after receiving threats from Cabinet ministers.

