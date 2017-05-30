Epworth robbery gang up for murder

A SUSPECTED six-member robbery gang accused of unleashing a reign of terror in Epworth and surrounding communities was brought to court yesterday facing four murder and eight attempted murder charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

They six — Nelson Nyarambi (33), Bothwell Zigomo (31), Raymond Nyajima (21), Sebastine Mademo (27), Talent Gwada (24) and Nelia Mushonga (20) — were remanded in custody to June 9 by Harare magistrate Barbara Chimboza.

It is the State’s case that on January 4 this year, the six suspects hired Ophious Mudadi’s Toyota Raum taxi cab from a Kuwadzana 2 night club indicating that they wanted to be dropped in Tynwald.

Along the way, the suspects grabbed Mudadi, tied his hands and legs with seat belts and fatally assaulted him with iron bars and later dumped his body along a foot path near Tynwald Gardens as they drove away in his vehicle.

They then allegedly ransacked the car, stole Mudadi’s mobile phones, car radio and battery before dumping the vehicle in Epworth.

On May 18, the suspects allegedly waylaid Robert Bobo at a railway line and attacked him with iron bars and a brick before robbing him of cash and a mobile phone.

The following day they allegedly waylaid Willard Sasimba at the same railway line in Ruwa and robbed him of clothes, cash and a mobile phone.

On May 22, the gang allegedly attacked a soldier, Thomas Chipuriro, with iron bars and fled after a motorist stopped and rushed the victim to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Chipuriro is currently admitted at the hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The State alleges on May 23 the gang met and stabbed James Meki several times with a knife while walking home from work along Kuyanana Road in Hatcliffe and robbed him of some cash.

Using the same modus operandi they laid siege on Cuthbert Zvidzai,Tafireyi Chitseke, Simbarashe Mutimbwa, Ngonidzashe Mudirira and Julias Sinjani, leaving them seriously injured.

Another victim, John Nhire succumbed to the injuries.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

