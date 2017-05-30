CIO boss piles pressure on ‘corrupt’ senior cops

A TOP State security agent yesterday insisted two senior police officers were involved in the alleged extortion of a Chinese businessman, Baonini Guo, who allegedly lost $19 980 in the scam.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director Kizito Gweshe told Harare magistrate Themba Kuwanda that Superintendent Shepherd Tachiona and Chief Superintendent Nyaradzai Majachani had been left out of the charge sheet and State outline, yet they were involved in the alleged scam.

The senior CIO agent claimed Tachiona and one of the accused, Delish Nguwaya, called each other 30 times a day before the offence was committed and another nine times on the day the alleged crime was committed, yet the police officer was not charged.

“Your Worship, Superintendent Tachiona exchanged 30 calls on June 12 and on the 13th, the day the offence was committed, they exchanged nine calls and this piece of evidence was deliberately left out in the docket, which was sent to the National Prosecution Authority and this information proves Superintendent Tachiona is an accomplice,” Gweshe said.

“Why did he pretend not to know Nguwaya, Clever Gadzikwa and Vengai Zano on arrival at the Chinese businessman’s factory, when in actual fact he knows them?”

Gweshe said his investigations showed that the alleged complainant in the matter, a Chinese businessman, did not report the matter, but Tachiona acted as the informer in the case.

He further said the investigating officers were supposed to carry out an identification parade and bring Tachiona and Majachani for questioning in the same manner as the other accused, but they did not.

“Your Worship, Tachiona and Majachani were the brains behind the extortion, they should be prosecuted,” Gweshe insisted.

“How can senior State security officers plan a rogue operation inside a government office, inside Harare Central Police Station?

“I have never seen such behaviour, Your Worship.”

Lawyer Admire Rubaya, also claimed that the police did not have evidence to nail the suspects, until they asked Nguwaya to be the State witness in return for immunity from prosecution.

Allegations are that on June 13 last year, Zano, Gadzikwa and Nguwaya stormed the Chinese businessman’s premises and demanded to check his company’s documents.

It is alleged they took $19 990 from the complainant, who together with his partner, believed the suspects were on a State-sanctioned security operation and decided not to report the matter.

On August 17, the complainant reported the matter after discovering that the suspects were not on duty when they took his money.

The trial continues today, with Michael Reza prosecuting.

Like this: Like Loading...