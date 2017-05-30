Zanu PF councillor under fire for sitting on health campaign

HURUNGWE Rural District Council’s ward 10 councillor, Badwell Chasara, has come under fire for stalling a campaign to educate residents on sexually transmitted infections (STIs), claiming the programme had been introduced at short notice.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Chasara, a Zanu PF councillor, is accused of failing to mobilise villagers in the Chisape area where health personnel and drama groups had targeted to teach people on STI awareness last week.

The ward covers Magunje growth point, which has been declared an STIs hot spot.

“We were briefed that one of our target areas was Chisape Secondary School where villagers and schoolchildren could come and hear about the effects of STIs on their health. Unfortunately, we had only 15 parents and this affected our programme. What matters most is that some health officials claimed councillor Chasara wanted seven days’ notice to mobilise villagers,’’ said a source who refused to be named.

But, Chasara denied reports of stifling the programme.

“I voiced concerns with organisers to give us ample time to mobilise villagers saying two days’ notice was not ideal,” he said.

“Personally I cannot mobilise villagers, but will work with traditional leaders who can easily call for meetings. On this event, communication was done, but at the eleventh hour. Of the 36 headmen within my ward, I had no time to spread the word on time,” Chasara said.

“Health is everyone’s right and we are concerned as community leaders. We are calling on organisers to target many business centres so that the majority will have the chance to learn about safe sex, protection, HIV and Aids testing and counselling.’’

The programme is being jointly run by the National Aids Council, Ministry of Health and other stakeholders.

Karoi town was targeted because of its proximity to the Harare-Chirundu Highway where long-distance truck drivers usually hook up with commercial sex workers.

