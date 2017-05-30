Zanu PF central committee member acquitted of rape

A ZANU PF central committee member based in Chirumanzu has been acquitted of the rape charge he was facing.

by Stephen Chadenga

Saviors Piki (46), was on Friday acquitted on two counts of raping his sister-in-law when he appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire.

The State had alleged that Piki raped his wife’s younger sister in January 2015, when the complainant was aged 16 years.

In discharging Piki, Nemadire said the evidence presented in court was not credible, adding that the complainant took long to report the matter but only raised the issue when she was confronted over a phone bill.

In his defence Piki said the rape charges only arose in April 2016 following the issue of the phone bill.

Allegations were that sometime in January 2015 at Chaka business centre in Chirumanzu, the accused’s wife asked the complainant to clean her bedroom.

When the complainant was cleaning the room, the accused entered, locked the door and demanded sex from her, saying she was spending his money yet would at the end get married to another man. He allegedly raped her once.

The State further alleged that on another date in January 2015, the accused raped complainant at his plot in Mvuma.

While in Harare, in April 2016, the complainant was reprimanded by her sister over a high phone bill and she left a suicide note narrating how the accused had allegedly raped her.

