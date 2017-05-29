Breaking: Former Parly speaker dies

BULAWAYO’s first black mayor and former Speaker of Parliament, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, has died.

BY SILAS NKALA

Ndlovu died early this morning at his Luveve 4 home after being unwell for quite a while.

He was 87.

Ndlovu held quite a number of influential positions in government, the ruling Zanu PF party and former PF Zapu. He was PF Zapu’s last national chairman before the signing of the Unity Accord.

At one point, Ndlovu served as deputy Senate president and at the time of his death he was a Zanu PF central committee member.

Zanu PF Politburo member Jonathan Moyo yesterday tweeted to confirm Ndlovu’s death, describing him as fountain of wisdom.

“Naison Kutshwekhaya Ndlovu: 1930 – 2017, a fountain of ubuntu-wisdom, a beacon of revolutionary experience & a key pillar of national unity,” he posted.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...