‘Zanu PF MP’s ‘no-go area’ remarks reckless, barbaric’

THE MDC-T has described Zanu PF’s Uzumba MP Simbaneuta Mudarikwa’s recent remarks declaring his constituency a “no-go area” for opposition parties as reckless, barbaric and meant to incite violence ahead of next year’s polls.

by STAFF WRITER

Last week, Mudarikwa declared that no opposition party activities would be allowed in his Uzumba constituency, claiming that all the 80 000 people in the constituency would vote for President Robert Mugabe.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu described Mudarikwa’s statements as “barbaric”.

“The remarks by Mudarikwa, at the official handover of an irrigation scheme sponsored by World Vision in Mudzi district, cannot go unchallenged, and indeed, these thuggish and threatening remarks are clearly indicative of an intolerant and violent politician,” Gutu said.

“It is well-documented in the annals of the political history of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP), that this particular constituency invariably experiences extreme and barbaric politically-motivated violence during every election since the year 2000,” he said.

Gutu claimed hundreds of opposition MDC-T supporters were murdered in cold blood in UMP during the violent 2008 Presidential election run-off.

“Many women in this district were savagely raped and sexually molested by known Zanu PF political thugs and hoodlums. The homesteads of MDC supporters were burnt down and millions of dollars’ worth of property belonging to opposition supporters was looted and destroyed.

“It is apparent that politicians in the mould of one Simbaneuta Mudarikwa actually aid and abet the acts of wanton political violence that are routinely perpetrated against MDC supporters in UMP. As an MP, it is highly inappropriate and completely out of order for Mudarikwa to publicly boast that Zanu PF has virtually made his constituency a no-go area for opposition political parties,” he said.

The opposition said Mudarikwa’s statements are proof that Zanu PF is already rigging the 2018 elections through instilling fear on citizens.

