Seke man hands self to police after killing friend

A 34-YEAR-OLD Seke man has handed himself to police after he allegedly fatally struck his friend with a shovel and dumped the body in a well after the deceased taunted him as being HIV positive.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

David Chakahwata of Ditima Village, under Chief Seke, reportedly surrendered himself at Dema Police Station on May 24 this year after killing Thomas Taderera over the alleged offensive remarks. Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza could not be reached for comment yesterday, but police sources in Marondera said the incident occurred as the pair was fetching water from a nearby well.

According to sources, Chakahwata struck Taderera twice on the face and neck, killing him instantly after being angered by the remarks.

After committing the heinous act, Chakahwata dragged Taderera’s body and threw it into the well together with the shovel.

He then allegedly handed himself in at Dema Police Station, leading to his arrest.

