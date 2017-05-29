Teen maid killer to be mentally examined

THE High Court has ordered a mental examination of a Gweru teenager who allegedly killed her family’s 41-year-old maid, following a brawl over a missing cellphone memory card.

By Stephen Chadenga

The order was made by Justice Martin Makonese on Friday when the 15-year-old boy appeared in court charged with murder.

Allegations are that the boy allegedly struck the maid, Nyarai Kadonzvo with a metal hoe several times on the head before he poked her eyes out with a kitchen knife.

The juvenile was staying with Kadonzvo while his parents were working in Mozambique.

The court heard that on January 3 last year, the two had an argument over a memory card, which belonged to Kadonzvo.

In the heat of the altercation, the boy struck the maid with the hoe before stabbing her twice on both eyes.

The maid succumbed to the injuries and the boy dragged her body and dumped it in the toilet.

Neighbours became suspicious and alerted the police after failing to get satisfactory answers on the maid’s whereabouts.

Police then stormed the house in Mkoba 20 two days after the incident and recovered a blood-stained hoe and knife from the scene.

After being cornered, the suspect allegedly attempted to commit suicide, but was rushed to Gweru General Hospital where he was later discharged into police custody.

Like this: Like Loading...