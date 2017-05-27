Rule on Tsvangirai case: Court told

A HARARE man, who dragged opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to court demanding payment after allegedly facilitating a coalition of the opposition during the 2013 harmonised elections, has called on the Labour Court to finalise the matter without further delay.

By Vanessa Gonye

In a letter submitted to the Labour Court on Wednesday, Moreprecision Muzadzi, who is demanding two Nissan NP200 vehicles and a $7 800 pay cheque from Tsvangirai, asked the court to explain why it was not proceeding with the case, which awaits finalisation after Justice Lilian Hove, reserved judgment on March 6.

“May I know why it is taking forever for me to be informed of the outcome of my court case, why it is stuck in the typing pool?” read part of the letter.

Muzadzi said the delay in concluding the matter was in violation of section 165(6) of the Constitution, which reads: “Members of the judiciary must give their judicial duties precedence over all other activities.”

He argued that judgements normally take two weeks to be delivered, and therefore demanded to know why the case was dragging.

“I’m informed that usually judgments take two weeks … what has nudged me to write you is fact that the sluggish modus operandi of your court does not engender public confidence in tandem with Constitutional provisions,” Muzadzi said.

“Section 164, independence of judiciary, the courts are independent and are subject only to this: They must apply impartially, expeditiously and without fear, favour or prejudice. Your court personnel in the typing pool are sitting on my verdict, expeditiousness is forgotten.

“My case involves the former Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and if court processes are shrouded and difficult, the integrity of the court is compromised.”

Muzadzi is seeking the court to order Tsvangirai to make good his alleged promise to pay the allowances and cars, which were to be delivered despite failure by the coalition to secure electoral victory.

