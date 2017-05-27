ACF to bail out government

AFRICA Chrome Fields (ACF), owned by South Africa-based Moti Group of Companies, has pledged to construct a number of schools in Zibagwe as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Group executive, Ashraff Kaka, who said his company would invest over $200 million into its mining operations over three years, has put a team on the ground to upgrade most schools in the area.

“We have spoken to the local Member of Parliament (Auxillia Mnangagwa) and she has indicated the need for schools and clinics in the area and we are definitely going to upgrade them. Our company is about improving lives of the community,” he said.

Mnangagwa confirmed the deal, saying a number of schools could benefit from the investment by ACF.

“This is a resettlement area and most children learn under trees. As MP, I would like to see them taking lessons in decent shelter, particularly with this unkind winter,” she said.

During the fast-track land reform programme, Zanu PF resettled people on vast tracts of game ranching land, far from schools and clinics.

In Zibagwe, children learn in what used to be ostrich farm butcheries and tractor sheds.

Clinics are as far as 30km and are reached on foot.

Children as young as eight years old are forced to walk over 10km to the nearest school and without warm clothes in the winter, at the same time learning under trees without shelter.

The government has failed to provide these basic services and AFC could bail them out.

