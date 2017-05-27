Top cop offers to pay $25 alimony

A MASVINGO magistrate has quashed a senior police officer’s offer to pay $25 as maintenance per child for his two children, saying it is a pittance given his job.

By Own Correspondent

Assistant Inspector Simon Musora, who is based at Masvingo Central Police Station, was taken to the civil court by his estranged wife, Florence Musora, a lecturer at Masvingo Polytechnic, who was demanding $170 for the upkeep of their two children.

According to court documents, Musora had deserted the matrimonial home for another wife.

But before he could even make the first payment, Musora, who once went for a lucrative United Nations peacekeeping exercise, challenged the $170 claim, saying he could only afford $50 for his two minor children.

Magistrate Tendai Mugabe, however, dismissed his application with costs and ruled that Musora pays $170 for their upkeep.

In a court order dated May 12, Mugabe ruled that “$170 be awarded as maintenance for the upkeep of two minor children with effect from April 30, 2017 till order is varied or discharged. Application for a downward variation is dismissed with costs. There are no changed circumstances.”

Philip Shumba represented Florence Musora.

