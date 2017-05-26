Man rapes, kill Form 3 girl

A 25-YEAR OLD Mhondoro herdman allegedly raped a Mazorodze Secondary School Form 3 girl before murdering her with a garden slasher after she threatened to report the sexual assault to her uncle.

BY CHARLES LAITON

Tatenda Revesai Musiiwa allegedly dragged Moreblessing Maruve’s lifeless body into his employer’s garden and buried it in a shallow grave together with her bag, and continued herding cattle.

Musiiwa reportedly returned to the shallow grave at around 8pm, dug up the body and the bag, carried and dumped it at a footpath junction near Kwamura River bank, where it was discovered the following morning.

According to the evidence presented before High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri, the incident occurred on February 19, 2014 in Marowa village under Chief Chivero in Mhondoro.

On the day in question, the court heard, Maruve was walking alone along a footpath, which links Marowa village and Mazorodze Secondary School, when she met Musiiwa, who was herding cattle.

The court heard Musiiwa manhandled the teenage girl and dragged her to a nearby river bank, where he raped her, after which she threatened to report the matter to her uncle.

The threats did not go down well with Musiiwa, who then dragged the girl to his employer’s garden, where he struck her several times with a grass slasher on the head and hands until she died.

On March 8, 2014, Musiiwa fled from police detectives while being interviewed at his employer’s homestead and was only arrested at Westlea dumping site in Harare two years later.

When he appeared in court on Monday this week, Musiiwa admitted to killing the girl, but denied having raped her.

He is being represented by Brian Hungwe, while the State is being represented by Douglas Chesa.

The matter is still pending.

Like this: Like Loading...