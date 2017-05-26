Chinese firm faces unfair labour practices accusations

CHINESE nationals at the Goldmore Investments, a mining company based in Inyathi, Matabeleland North province, are reportedly abusing employees by underpaying and assaulting them, Southern Eye has established.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

One of the victims, Oscar Musonza, who worked as a driver at the mine, told Southern Eye yesterday that four Chinese nationals assaulted him all over his body after he demanded his dues.

“On Saturday last week, I approached them (Chinese) at the mine demanding my dues, but instead of giving me my dues, they started assaulting me all over my body with booted feet,” he said.

“As such, I sustained head and backbone injuries. They owe me $5 210 backdating to September 2015.”

Musonza said after they had assaulted him, his colleagues helped him seek medical attention in Bulawayo. The matter was reported to the police.

Workers at the mine said it was not the first time for such ill-treatment by the Chinese to happen.

“This is not the first time this has happened. They overwork you, underpay you, and assault you when you demand your dues. Black people are suffering in their homeland,” one worker said.

The transport manager, a Zhang, could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was answered by a lady who professed ignorance over the issue.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese referred all questions to national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, whose mobile phone went unanswered yesterday.

Addressing Workers’ Day commemorations recently, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa accused Chinese businesses of ill-treating and abusing their employees.

Last year, the Zimbabwe Diamond Miners Workers’ Union dragged the Chinese-owned Detroop Mine near Chinhoyi to the National Employment Council over alleged abuse of employees.

