Attempted kidnap drama. . . Kombi operator fingered

Liberty Dube Weekender Correspondent

THERE was drama in Mutare’s Dangamvura high-density suburb last Friday morning after a 25-year old woman was mobbed and assaulted by local residents who accused her of attempting to kidnap a five-year-old girl for ritual purposes.

Tinotenda Makuyana had to be protected by police officers after scores of residents bayed for her blood.

They accused her of luring the girl (name withheld) who was on her way to see her mother who runs an Ecocash agent shop at Mukwena Business Centre.

The incensed residents, who suspected another case of kidnapping for ritual purposes, thronged Dangamvura Police Station demanding that the suspect bare her devious intentions.

Rumours quickly spread that the suspect had been contracted by a well-known kombi operator (name withheld) to kidnap children for ritual purposes in order to enhance his enterprise.

However, at the police station, Makuyana said she wanted to show the girl some directions to Pegasus but the child was singing a different song saying the suspect had directed her to collect a letter.

Makuyana was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping.

She has since been hauled before the courts and was remanded in custody to June 1 for trial. She is denying the charges.

Dangamvura Police Station officer-in-charge, Chief Inspector Zhanero could not entertain The Weekender citing protocol. He referred the Press to Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, who said:

“Residents mobbed her demanding to know her real intentions. She lured the girl who was on her way to Mukwena Business Centre to see her mother (name withheld). Leonard Chinevadzimu saw Makuyana luring the girl. He quickly told her mother who restrained her from entertaining the stranger. We are investigating the case. We are working flat out to ascertain her real intentions.”

The girl’s relatives and residents who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Weekender that they cornered Makuyana after realising that she had evil intentions.

“Makuyana is a total stranger. No one from the girl’s family knows her but she was luring her to collect a letter. We thank God that we quickly realised that before it was too late. She was up to something. She panicked when people quizzed her over her intentions,” said one member of the family.

