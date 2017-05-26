Drama at Justice Mutambanengwe’s burial

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

THERE was drama at last Saturday’s tension-filled burial of former High Court judge, Justice Simpson Victor Mutambanengwe’s burial at Dambakurimwa Village just outside Mutare, with the director of ceremonies choosing to heap praises on the Namibian delegation that graced the funeral, downplaying the role played by the Zimbabwean Government that accorded him a State-assisted funeral.

The grandstanding director of ceremonies, who refused to divulge his name, drew the ire of dignitaries who were in attendance among them the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs when he announced that only Namibians present deserves special mention for honouring Justice Mutambenengwe (87). When the director of ceremonies invited Cde Chimene to lead the body viewing process, she told him off and he had to make a haste retreat.

Local Government Deputy Minister, Cde Chris Chingosho had to lead the process. The late Justice Mutambanengwe’s wife, Mrs Juliana Mutambanengwe had to restrain Cde Chimene who was about to walk away from the proceedings.

Mutare-Chimanimani Senator, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, who was also present had to take the director of ceremonies aside for a brief talk.

Far from the drama, hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged the Mutambanengwe homestead to bid farewell to Justice Mutambanengwe who died in Namibia recently. Earlier on in her address, Cde Chimene, described Justice Mutambanengwe as a gallant and fearless cadre who contributed immensely towards the liberation of Zimbabwe.

“I am representing President Mugabe who could not make it here because of other pressing commitments.

“It is with no doubt that Justice Mutambanengwe’s history both before and after independence is well documented.

“He qualified to be a national hero, but we need to remind each other of being consistent in everything that we do.

“We have many war veterans, but it does not mean that everyone will be accorded the national hero status,” she said.

In recognition of Justice Mutambanengwe’s service to the Republic of Namibia, the Namibian government offered assistance with parlour related expenses, the casket, a combined church and Justice Ministry memorial services. Namibian government also chartered a flight that ferried Justice Mutambanengwe’s body to Harare on Wednesday.

In a condolence message read by a Namibian judge, Justice Sylvester Salufu, Mainga, Namibia Chief Justice, Peter Shivute, said Justice Mutambanengwe was a gallant jurist.

“Justice Mutambanengwe was a leader in political and judiciary circles both in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“He was a down to earth judge who authored 26 reported judgements while he was serving the Namibian High Court. “When he was serving the Supreme Court, he authored 19 reported judgements.

“He presided over hard cases in both the High and Supreme courts, but his judgements were of high quality,” said Chief Justice Shivute.

Justice Mutambanengwe was the founding member of Zanu on August 8, 1963. He was a member of the interim Central Committee that was chosen to steer Zanu for 10 months before it held its first congress in Gweru from May 21 to 23, 1964.

At the Gweru Congress, he was elected secretary for the Pan-African and International Affairs being number five on the party hierarchy and was deputised by Cde Henry Matuku Hamadziripi.

Among the mourners were Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Kudzi Chipanga, Members of National Assembly and Senate among them, Cdes Irene Zindi, Batsirayi Pemhenayi, Shadreck Chipanga and Monica Mutsvangwa.

Members of the judiciary fraternity from both Zimbabwe and Namibia were also present. Justice Mutambanengwe is survived by wife, Juliana, three sons and 10 grandchildren.

