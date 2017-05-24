Sharon Mlotshwa: Woman with a mission to change the world.

There is nothing that Sharon Mlotshwa is more passionate about than her desire to help those in need.

A founder of an organisation called Uhuru Foundation, Mlotshwa is also a businesswoman, but according to her, where her heart lies is in the philanthropy work she does at Uhuru.

“I am driven & self motivated knowing that my efforts will bring a smile to someone’s face & hope to those who feel all alone and unwanted,”she says.

“It is my mission to touch lives and Uhuru is my outreach platform.Through the power of unity & collective participation, we have engaged in school feeding schemes,donation of clothing to the homeless and the less privileged. Through our Pad a Girl campaign, we have donated sanitary pads to schools in South Africa,Zimbabwe,Zambia & Malawi because we believe that no girl child should ever have to miss school and not attain a better tomorrow due to lack of sanitary wear.”

Research in Zimbabwe has shown that sanitary pads are among

Recent studies by the SNV Netherlands Development organisation estimates that seven in 10 girls in rural primary schools that menstruate have no access to sanitary pads in Zimbabwe, a trend attributed primarily to the acute economic challenges the country is facing, which have left many families without sustainable income bases.

According to health experts, using things like rags, and leaves can result in thrush, urinary tract infections, cancer, among other diseases.

It is to this cause – which government has neglected – that Mlotshwa, Uhuru Foundation and many other organisations intervene.

Mlotshwa’s organisation also does outreaches campaigns to source and donate suncreams, food & protective sun clothing to people living with albinisim.

People with albinism face discrimination in some societies, leaving them failing to fully realise their opportunities.

“Horrifying ritual and physical attacks have been perpetrated against albinos in countries such as Malawi. At Uhuru Foundation we are looking to educate and have awareness-raising campaigns for persons living with albinism ,not only in Zimbabwe, but throughout all of Africa,” she said.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

