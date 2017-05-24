Man (42) kills mother (80), burns homestead

A SUSPECTED mentally-ill Mudzi man allegedly killed his mother with an iron bar before setting her homestead ablaze.

By Jairos Saunyama

Norman Chari (42), of Chiringa village under Chief Mukota, reportedly turned violent after skipping his psychiatric treatment for days.

He was arrested after he fatally struck his 80-year-old mother, Fabby Chakurumani, with an iron bar before torching the home

stead.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 14.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza were fruitless, as he was said to be in a meeting.

According to sources, the accused’s nephew and neighbour, Grey Chari, saw flames coming from the deceased’s home at around 11pm and rushed to investigate.

On arrival, Chari found out that two huts were burning and began searching for the inhabitants and in the process, found the accused dragging his mother’s body, claiming he had killed her using an iron bar.

Chari noticed that Chakurumani had a deep cut on the head and was bleeding profusely.

He then summoned other villagers, who assisted him in apprehending the accused.

Chakurumani was rushed to Kotwa District Hospital before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where she died the following day.

A report was made at Kotwa Police Station, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...