BREAKING NEWS: ZCDC gets equipment

From Abel Zhakata at Forbes Border Post

THE Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company has received heavy duty plant equipment procured from Belarus under a $32 million Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe financing facility granted last year.

The first batch of the equipment which comprises seven dump trucks arrived at Forbes Border Post in Mutare today (Tuesday). Some of the machinery had already been cleared by Zimra officials en-route to the Chiadzwa diamond fields.

ZCDC will receive a total of 21 dump trucks and five dozers which it procured from the eastern European country.

The company’s chief executive officer, Dr Morris Mpofu, said all the equipment will be in the country in three months’ time.

More details to follow……..

