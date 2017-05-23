Mugabe reassigns permanent secretaries

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has reshuffled some permanent secretaries, with under-fire Mines and Mining Development secretary Francis Gudyanga reassigned to the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In a statement yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said the reassignments were with immediate effect.

Gudyanga, who has been accused of running down the Mines ministry and been linked to several shady mining deals, replaces Machivenyika Mapuranga, who was moved to the Transport ministry.

Transport secretary Munesu Munodawafa, who has also been linked to shady deals at Air Zimbabwe, has been redeployed to the Mines ministry, while Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment secretary George Magosvongwe was reassigned to the Rural Development, Preservation of Culture and Heritage ministry.

Magosvongwe takes over from Thokozile Chitepo, who was reassigned to the Tourism and Hospitality Industry ministry, where she would replace Florence Nhekairo, who retired from the public service.

Desire Sibanda was moved from the Macro-Economic Planning and Promotion ministry to replace Magosvongwe in the Youth ministry.

Sibanda was replaced by Judith Kateera, who was secretary in the Finance ministry (non-accounting).

Mugabe appointed Sibusisiwe Zembe as secretary for Women Affairs, taking over from Perpetua Gumbo, who has been moved to the Public Service Commission alongside Sport secretary Godfrey Chipare.

Chipare will also double as a lecturer at the National Defence University.

Before her appointment, Zembe was principal director for the Organ on National Healing and Reconciliation.

The last time Mugabe reshuffled his permanent secretaries was in September 2014, a year after he was sworn in for his current term of office.

Like this: Like Loading...