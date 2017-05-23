Man fined $100 for storming hospital, assaulting nurse for ‘sleeping on duty’

A CLEARING agent at the Beitbridge Border Post who stormed Beitbridge Hospital recently, accusing the nurses of sleeping on duty before assaulting one of them has been fined $100.

BY SILAS NKALA

Kalisto Hove (36) was denying the assault charges when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Trevor Nyatsanza. Last week, the magistrate convicted him on one count of assault and ordered him to pay a fine of $100 or spend 60 days in jail.

Prosecutor, Munyonga Kuvarega, told the court that on February 12 at 4am the nurse Brian Farai Nyenya (39) was on duty inside the male ward at the hospital when he heard some noise of people shouting outside. He looked out through the window and saw a group of people coming and among them was Davis Mafukidze, a security guard at the hospital, who was pushing a patient on a stretcher bed.

Nyenya started preparing the bed for the patient before taking the patient over. But Hove is alleged to have confronted him and shouted that they were sleeping on duty, before punching him with a fist once on the right side of the head.

Hove went on to roam around the hospital’s emergency room, accusing the hospital staff of sleeping on duty and threatening to assault them.

He snatched a bottle of Betadine from Nozipo Mnkandla, a nurse, and spilled it on her uniform. Nyenya reported the matter to the police leading to Hove’s arrest.

