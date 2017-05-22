We’ve created over 2,2 million jobs claims Mnangagwa

VICE-PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has claimed that his Zanu PF government has surpassed its target of creating 2,2 million jobs since winning elections in 2013.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Speaking in Zibagwe during a tour of Africa Chrome Fields (ACF) just outside Kwekwe, where South African company Moti Holdings, has employed 860 workers since opening in 2015, Mnangagwa said put together, the Zanu PF government had generated over 2,2 million jobs.

“We have surpassed that. Look at the jobs created across the industries and those created through command agriculture, they are more than two million jobs and we will be creating more,” he said.

ACF, an exporter of raw chrome fines, is set to build two electric smelting furnaces expected to produce 6 000 tonnes of low ferro-chrome per month.

Speaking at the same event, Moti Holdings founder, Zunaid Moti said the project would be completed in September, creating another 800 jobs.

The company’s chief executive, Ashruf Kaka said they were committed to investing in the country at a time many international investors were leaving.

“We have created a relationship with the people of Zimbabwe and the government and we will deliver on every promise we have made, create jobs, support beneficiation of minerals in the country to add value and sustain economic development,” he said.

Kaka said it was necessary for the government to provide electricity to the ACF plant at a reasonable cost to stimulate production.

“Anywhere in the world you go, electricity is a major factor in beneficiation and if it’s provided at the right price, it’s a catalyst.

We have played our part, let government play its part,” he said.

ACF is also in the process of building a smelting plant, which does not require the use of electricity to produce ferrochrome.

