Go now, we’ll protect you: Tsvangirai tells Mugabe

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai has assured President Robert Mugabe that he will not be prosecuted for past atrocities if he steps down and retires from active politics now.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Addressing a National Electoral Reform Agenda rally in Chinhoyi yesterday, Tsvangirai said: “Mugabe should retire now because he no longer has the capacity to think much about this country anymore. We say the best way to get out of this quagmire is for you (Mugabe) to retire. We will protect you wherever you will be. Just pass on the baton for the good of this country.”

Tsvangirai said there was no need to come hard on Mugabe, saying the veteran Zanu PF politician had “run his race and there are things that he did right for this country”.

“Mugabe can only go if we are in a strong coalition that is based on mutual trust and I’m not prepared to work with people who do not trust me,” he said, adding some opposition parties were just a fundraising platform with nothing to offer the electorate.

