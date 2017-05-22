Student nurses demonstrate over poor diet

STUDENT nurses at Brunapeg Mission Hospital in Plumtree have blasted officials at the institution, accusing them of providing sub-standard meals comprising cabbages and soya meat, popularly known as chunks, although they were paying $100 monthly for their upkeep.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

On Friday, the students boycotted classes and demanded an audience with the hospital’s top management over the alleged poor diet.

“We suspect that our hard-earned monies are being embezzled by the management because of the kind of food we are getting everyday. We are made to pay $100 every month, but our diet is very poor. They are giving us cabbages and chunks,” a student, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, said.

“We appeal to relevant authorities to come to our rescue because our engagements with management have proved fruitless,” another student said.

But the hospital’s matron, who identified herself as Sister Anna, said the students should have approached her over the matter before going to the media.

“Students should know that they signed contracts with the ministry of Health and, as such, they know where they should direct their concerns. I am the matron of the hospital, but not a single student has come to my office complaining about the matter. As a matron, I am very concerned,” she said.

“It’s sad that they approached the media. Students should approach my office because my door is open. These are serious allegations.”

She confirmed that students were paying $100 every month, but said the money covered other expenses, and not just food.

Like this: Like Loading...