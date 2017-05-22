Prisoner strangles cellmate to death

AN inmate at Khami Remand Prison appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court last week charged with strangling a fellow prisoner to death following a dispute over an unspecified issue while in their holding cell.

BY SILAS NKALA

Magistrate Tinashe Tashaya last week heard that Thulani Ndlovu strangled his cellmate, Vengai Mudzemba, over an undisclosed matter on December 21 last year.

Ndlovu was remanded in custody to June 1 pending transfer of the matter to the High Court for trial.

The court heard that on the fateful date, Ndlovu was locked up in cell 61 B Hall together with Mudzemba.

It is alleged that a brawl broke out and Ndlovu assaulted Mudzemba with fists and feet before strangling him with bare hands until he died in the cell.

A report was made to authorities at the prison and Mudzemba’s body was taken for a post mortem.

The pathologist certified that Mudzemba died due to strangulation, leading to Ndlovu’s arrest after he was implicated by a fellow prisoner, who witnessed the alleged incident.

