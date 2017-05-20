Council, partners to build polyclinic in Hopley

The City of Harare health department has partnered with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Lafarge to build a polyclinic and youth centre at Tariro shopping centre in Hopley district.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Hopley is a peri-urban district located on the outskirts of Harare with a population of about 20 000.

The district is characterised by high levels of migration, poor infrastructure, low education and high levels of unemployment.

Harare health services director, Prosper Chonzi told NewsDay Weekender that the local authority was currently using a dilapidated building as a clinic.

“We were using a dilapidated old building, which is almost falling apart, so we were trying to patch it up so that we could use it to provide the necessary services,” he said.

“UNFPA said they could assist with issues to do with sexual reproductive health, but they could not help us until there is a proper structure. We needed sort of an infrastructure, where we could work and work in a normal environment. So we approached our partners to help us. The city provided us with the land and our partners will help us with finishing the structure.”

ILO programmes officer, Adolpus Chinomwe said vulnerable youths, with special focus on women, were identified for a skills training programme in partnership with St Peter’s Kubatana Vocational Training Centre.

“The young women received skills to help address challenges in Hopley. Fifty young people were trained in brick and block laying, carpentry and joinery, plumbing and electrical. Upon completion of the theory training, they were placed under a seasoned artisan as part of their informal apprenticeship to contribute to the construction of the polyclinic and multi-purpose youth centre,” he said.

The project is expected to cost about $500 000, with 65 000 people aged between 10 and 24 years expected to benefit from the clinic and youth centre for development programmes.

Like this: Like Loading...