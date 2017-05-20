AMH’s 100 Greats Zimbabweans at verification stage

ADJUDICATION for the inaugural Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) 100 Great Zimbabwean Awards nominations is now at the verification stage, the panel of judges has revealed.

TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

In an effort to curb inaccuracy, the judges have invited the AMH editorial team to help with the verification of the nominees’ purported roles.

Speaking on the latest developments, head of marketing Nancy Ziyambi said: “We are now at the verification stage. This will help us identify the nominees’ contributions to society and it will pave way for the adjudicators to deliver a credible evaluation”.

The awards are meant to celebrate Zimbabweans, who have made sacrifices without expecting grand external rewards, “in favour of simply doing what the people around them need the most”.

To celebrate these individuals, AMH, through the flagship NewsDay brand, invited nominations from Zimbabweans through email, social media and newspaper fill-in forms.

The initiative, aimed at recognising outstanding citizens, is being run by AMH in partnership with the City of Harare, AB Communications’ ZiFM Stereo, ZB Bank, CBZ, World Vision and DHL, among others.

Every year, NewsDay will be hosting the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards ceremony to honour the country’s outstanding citizens through the celebration of ordinary people, who have made significant contributions in their communities.

Six independent adjudicators were invited to give the much-needed integrity impetus and endorsed by a reputable auditing firm.

The 100 Great Zimbabweans competition looks at the last 10 years ending December 31, 2016 identifying the country’s less obvious personalities and unsung heroes from 12 categories namely — rising stars, sports, arts and culture, media and film, education, science and technology, environment and agriculture, civil activism, business and law, health, greatest entertainers, greatest diasporans and people’s choice.

Readers nominate a person they believe to be a great Zimbabwean under the said categories and also state the reasons for their nomination.

The person nominated could be a dedicated policeman, schoolteacher, great parent, artist or anyone, who has added real, honest value to the country.

