Digitally minded corporates support Digital Future Conference

Techzim and TBWA present the Digital Future conference – Zimbabwe’s largest gathering of digital and marketing minds – on 11 and 12 May 2017.

The conference brings together professionals from various sectors to address the marketing and public relations challenges presented by growing digital advancements globally.

After a hiatus in 2016, Digital Future 2017 presents speakers from renowned organisations such as Google and MNet, under the theme “Digitise, Monetise, Realise”.

Digitally minded corporate sponsors, TelOne, Telecel, Gtel, and DSTV, are participating as sponsors in order to help the Digital Future platform to enrich local industries through seminars and specialised training.

These corporate sponsors all represent brands that are highly visible, well-established and respected in Zimbabwe, with digital services and platforms that are central to their brands.

TelOne offers fast, reliable and affordable telecommunication and multimedia services, and recently launched the TelOne Data Centre and Cloud Solutions- allowing them to host huge amounts of data as well as migrate billing to a prepaid system.

The TelOne data centre is state-of-the-art, helping TelOne to transform into a fixed mobile converged company with emphasis on broadband, cloud and digital services. Telecel is committed to providing its customers with high-tech mobile phone products and services at an affordable cost.

Gtel’s mission is to connect everyone through world class, affordable, innovative and accessible products and services, and DSTV is Africa’s top entertainment and television destination. These sponsors all represent the advent of digital, both locally and internationally.

At Digital Future 2017, attendees will learn more about the impact of digital on traditional industries such as broadcasting, publishing, tourism and transport, helping attendees to come away with an understanding of how these industries can actually harness digital in order to compete and stay relevant.

International speakers from eminent organisations such as Google and MNet will give insights to help brands track the performance of their digital activities, and to understand how to optimise digital spend and maximise return on investment.

With online reputation management a crucial arena determining every brand’s success, attendees will learn the key elements of crisis management. There will also be a reputation management training session to teach brands how to manage this paramount area.

Digital Future 2017 will be held at Sango Conference centre, with tickets and information available at www.digitalfuture.co.zw.

