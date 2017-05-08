‘Zanu PF won’t run out of poll-winning tricks’

ZANU PF-aligned cleric, Obadiah Musindo has bragged that the ruling party is unmoved by the planned grand coalition of opposition parties, claiming his party “has a bag full of tricks to resoundingly win the 2018 elections”.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Musindo made the remarks on Saturday, while addressing beneficiaries of his Destiny for Afrika Network (DatNet) low-income housing scheme in Mutare.

This comes as three opposition parties – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T, Welshman Ncube’s MDC and Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party – have signed memoranda of understanding towards the proposed coalition.

“Zanu PF is going to win the 2018 elections and we are going to win with a bigger margin. Are you not aware that we have a bag full of tricks to win the elections? We will use different tricks to win the election,” he said without elaborating.

“My workers are heavily campaigning for the party, each worker will bring four to five or 10 people that will vote for Zanu PF,” Musindo said.

“We are not scared of the proposed coalition. These people know that they are not going to defeat Zanu PF. The likes of Mujuru are just bitter because they were kicked out of the ruling party.”

Several opposition parties are currently piling pressure on the Zanu PF government to reform the electoral roadmap to guard against vote-rigging, but Musindo said the efforts would come to nought, as the parties had no programmes to attract voters.

“The opposition parties in the country have no programmes to offer in the country and we are not going to vote for sweets. They failed to deliver when they were in the coalition government,” he said.

