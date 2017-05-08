Kombayi hotel sued over $44 000 Zesa bill

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has taken the late Gweru businessman, Patrick Kombayi’s Chitukuto Hotel to court over an outstanding bill of over $44 000.

BY SILAS NKALA

In summons filed at Bulawayo High Court, ZETDC claims that Chitukuko Hotel (Pvt) Limited had refused to settle its arrears of $44 846,40 since March 2016.

“The plaintiff’s claim is for payment of $44 846,40 being the amount outstanding, as at February 3, 2017 in respect of electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the defendant’s special instance and request and, which amount notwithstanding written demand on March 31, 2016, the defendant has failed, neglected and/or refused to pay,” the summons read.

“Interest at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum from March 31, 2016, being the date of demand to date of full and final payment,” the Zesa Holdings subsidiary said. Chitukuko Hotel, which is currently managed by Kombayi’s youngest son and former Gweru mayor, Hamutendi Kombayi, is yet to respond to the summons.

