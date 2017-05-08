Fiancée insists late CMED boss committed suicide

THE late CMED board chairman, John Leslie Denn’s fiancé, Ashton Pillary, says she intends to call doctors, who treated the now-deceased of depression to prove he committed suicide.

Pillary was addressing Harare magistrate, Lazini Ncube last Friday in the on-going inquest into Denn’s death.

Police and forensic experts have told the inquest that the CMED boss was shot dead, with evidence at the crime scene burnt.

Through her lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni, Pillary insisted that Denn killed himself and that she was the one who found his body in the bedroom on the fateful day last year.

The investigating officer and an expert from the CID ballistic and forensic department told the court that they believe Denn was shot because of the nature of his wound.

Denn’s gardener, Job Choruma, and housemaid, Yvonne Kapakasi, also suspect foul play.

However, Pillary, through her lawyer, described the investigations by the authorities, as “useless”, adding they established “laymen’s findings”, which would not assist the probe in any way.

Pillary recently asked the court to pause the inquest to allow her to re-examine the evidence of the housemaid and gardener.

During that session, Kapakasi told the court that Pillary was under investigation by Denn, who suspected that she was cheating on him.

It also emerged that their affair was crumbling and the two were quarrelling over undisclosed issues.

But under cross-examination by Pillary on Friday, Choruma told court that she lied that she was not present when the mattress on which Denn was found lying was burnt.

The mattress was burnt before Denn’s body was removed from the bedroom the day he died.

Officers could also not find the cartridge and the head bullet in the room.

Pillary said when the mattress was burnt, she had gone to the mortuary with the body and Choruma said that was not true.

She asked Choruma if she was wrong to burn the mattress to try and assist the police to discover the missing cartridge.

“I did not hear any police officer giving that instruction and when the mattress was burning, no police officer was present,” Choruma said in response.

