Chidyausiku declared national hero

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday declared the late Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku a national hero, with burial scheduled for Saturday, when the veteran politician returns from an international trip.

By Staff Reporter

Mugabe is scheduled to leave shortly after today’s Cabinet meeting.

Chidyausiku reportedly succumbed to liver and kidney complications on Wednesday in South Africa.

He was 70.

Addressing mourners at the Chidyausiku home in Highlands, Harare, Mugabe said the national hero status was in recognition of the role played by the late former top jurist in dismantling colonial laws that frustrated implementation of the land reform programme.

Chidyausiku retired from the bench in February this year after taking over from his predecessor, Chief Justice Anthony Gubbay in 2001.

Like this: Like Loading...